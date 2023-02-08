Listen to the audio version of the article

At the corner of Hyde Park, the Wellington Arch roundabout is one of the busiest junctions in London: three lanes that direct traffic towards three crucial points of the capital, Piccadilly, Buckingham Palace and Knighstbridge. Plus two impressive pedestrian and bicycle crossings, just below the monument in honor of the duke who defeated Napoleon. There are about ten traffic lights to regulate traffic: they are just some of the 6,300 traffic lights in the capital. All of them are managed by the public behemoth…