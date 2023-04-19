The new round of domestic oil prices will be adjusted at the end of April after the surge: temporarily in the stranded range and is expected to decline–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

After the sharp rise, the new round of domestic oil prices will be adjusted at the end of April: it is temporarily in the stranded range and is expected to decline

In the last round of adjustments, domestic oil prices rose by 40 cents (oil truck owners frowned), which should be the biggest increase this year. The only consolation is that the price of No. 92 oil has not exceeded 8 yuan. Next, car owners should pay attention to the next round of oil price news.

It is reported that,Domestic refined oil prices will usher in a new round of adjustment at 24:00 on April 28. The current reference crude oil change rate is -0.41%, which has not exceeded the downward adjustment standard line (50 yuan/ton). It is temporarily in the stranded range and is expected to reduce prices.

As of the second working day on April 19, the reference crude oil change rate was -0.41%. It is expected that gasoline and diesel will be lowered by 15 yuan/ton, which will not exceed the lower standard line (50 yuan/ton).

International oil prices rose slightly on April 18. As of the close of the day, the price of light crude oil futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose $0.03 to close at $80.86 a barrel, an increase of 0.04%; the price of London Brent crude oil futures for June delivery rose $0.01, It closed at $84.77 a barrel, an increase of 0.01%.

Since the beginning of this year, domestic oil prices have undergone eight rounds of adjustments, showing a pattern of “3 ups, 3 downs, 2 strandings”. After the ups and downs offset each other, gasoline was raised by 370 yuan/ton and diesel was raised by 355 yuan/ton, equivalent to an increase of 0.29 Yuan/liter -0.35 yuan/liter, now it is about 13 yuan more expensive to fill up a 50-liter fuel tank than at the beginning of the year.

Among them, in the eighth round of adjustments, domestic gasoline and diesel prices were increased by 550 yuan and 525 yuan per ton, respectively, and 92 gasoline, 95 gasoline, and 0 diesel were respectively raised by 0.43 yuan, 0.46 yuan, and 0.45 yuan in equivalent liters. It will cost about 21 yuan more to fill up the 50-liter fuel tank.