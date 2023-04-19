Home » Elbhangfest in Dresden canceled | MDR.DE
The Dresden Elbhangfest 2023 is cancelled. The association of the same name canceled the 31st edition of the event after the general meeting voted against holding it on Tuesday. Despite a rescue operation, it was not possible to secure at least half of the basic funding, the association announced on its website. After that, only 8,700 instead of the necessary 12,000 tickets were sold by the deadline of April 15. First the online portal reported “Saxon Newspaper”.

Too high a financial risk for the club

The association sees “the greatest possible risks for the overall financing”. According to the Elbhangfestverein, other reasons for the cancellation are the uncertain economic situation, the buying behavior of guests that can no longer be assessed, uncertainties about the acceptance of the overall concept and the postponement of a considerable financial risk to the festival weekend “with the threat of insolvency, especially in bad weather”.

Looking for new concept for 2024

From the point of view of the association, the previous concept can no longer be financed. With a view to a fixed edition in 2024, they now want to look for new concepts and also rethink the price structure. According to the organizers, tickets that have already been purchased are valid for next year’s Elbhangfest. However, tapes and tickets could also be returned at the point of purchase. Despite the cancellation, there will be a celebration in June, many residents along the Pillnitzer Landstrasse on the right bank of the Elbe are convinced. A spontaneous neighborhood party would be the alternative.

