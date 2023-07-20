Roberto Bolle at the Reggia with the most important international dancers

Roberto Bolle, the absolute protagonist of dance, will be staged on Saturday 22 July (9 pm) at the Royal Palace of Caserta to inflame the audience in an evening that brings together the best international dance performers on the same stage: an unmissable opportunity to attend a live performance by the étoile of the two worlds in a real journey through the beauty and magic of this art form.

Produced by ARTEDANZASRL, Roberto Bolle and Friends is the second appointment of the eighth edition of Un’Estate da RE, a review programmed and financed by the Campania Region (POC 2014-2020 funds), organized and promoted by Scabec in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, the Direction of the Royal Palace of Caserta, the Municipality of Caserta and the Municipal Theater “Giuseppe Verdi” of Salerno with the artistic direction of Maestro Antonio Marzullo.

Not only interpreter but also artistic director, Roberto Bolle will be joined by some of the most important dancers in the world: Bakhtiyar Adamzhan (Astana Opera, Astana), Timofej Andrijashenko (Teatro alla Scala, Milan), William Bracewell (The Royal Ballet, London), Travis Clausen-Knight (International Guest Artist), Maria Eichwald (International Guest Artist), Nicoletta Manni (Teatro alla Scala, Milan), Yasmine Naghdi (The Royal Ballet, London), Madoka Sugai (Hamburg Ballet, Hamburg), Casia Vengoechea (International Guest Artist), with pianist Marcelo Spaccarotella. Thanks to these and other extraordinary artists, his galas have become an effective tool for spreading dance and its excellence to a transversal audience, made up of thousands of enthusiasts and more: Roberto Bolle constantly breaks the taboos that force ballet into a niche art, bringing great classics and new and innovative choreographies to the same stage by choosing to perform with the best of world dance.

In the courtyards of the Royal Palace of Caserta, in front of about 3,000 spectators, the ten dancers will give life to a surprising program: Three Preludes (choreography by Ben Stevenson, OBE), Il corsaro (choreography by Marius Petipa), Les Indomptés (choreography by Claude Brumachon and choreography by Benjamin Lamarche), Don Quixote (choreography by Marius Petipa), In Your Black Eyes (choreography by Patrick de Bana), Coppelia (core photography by Arthur Saint-Léon), Thaïs (ballet by Roland Petit), “I” (choreography by Philippe Kratz), Sphere (choreography by Mauro Bigonzetti, set and light designer by Carlo Cerri and graphic design by OOOPStudio), with music by Wim Mertens, Sergej Rachmaninov, Ezio Bosso, Riccardo Drigo, Ludwig Minkus, Léo Delibes, Jules Massenet, Soundwalk Collective, Alessandro Quarta. Light designer: Valerio Tiberi. A rare cultural opportunity of great prestige, an unmissable journey through different styles and different schools that always arouse new emotions: fun and drama, irony and elegance, innovation and tradition mix on the same stage.

