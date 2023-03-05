Home World Roma-Juve, the disqualification of Mourinho and signs of the right
admin
Guido Vaciago Sunday 5 March 2023, 09:14

Finally some good news! José Mourinho will be on the bench tonight because the FIGC’s Court of Appeal deemed it more appropriate to investigate the case, which saw the Portuguese coach and fourth official Marco Serra quarrel and which, in the first instance, had cost Mourinho two matchdays disqualification. Signs of Law within sports justice!

If you don’t have the certainty of what happened, you don’t condemn

A breath of fresh air: if you don’t have the certainty of what happened, you don’t condemn. They had explained the opposite to us at a recent conference, where the need for sports justice to be swift, indeed very swift, was illustrated, because there were ongoing championships at stake. Mourinho was disqualified in an ongoing championship and, according to the first sentence, he would have missed Roma-Juventus, not just any match. According to the principle of celerity, this would have been right: “certainty” is less important than “speed”. But no, in a regurgitation of legal conscience he pushed the Court of Appeal to ask for further information and, in the meantime, to suspend the sentence, to be assigned only in the presence of an accurate study of the facts. That’s exactly how it should be. Juventus fared worse: 15 penalty points decided in 3 hours of deliberation, without discussion on the new disputes and taking into consideration 14,000 (quat-tor-di-ci-mi-la!) pages of the Prisma investigation. All in the championship in progress. On the other hand, there is Chiné and who is not.

