The Giallorossi coach is already in a match mood and to date he doesn’t know if the championship match or the European match will be worth more. Of him His words

The Giallorossi coach is preparing for the next championship match against Andrea Sotti’s Bianconeri. Sunday evening’s match will be extremely important from all points of view, given that there will be two teams facing each other who are trying to collect a good string of useful results in view of the season finale. Just the technician Jose Mourinho he took stock of the match that will be played in a few days and also spoke quite importantly about it. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to see all the technician’s statements on the day’s opponent.

“Starting this week we will again have three weekend commitments and today it is difficult for me to say which will be the most difficult meeting to face. Hard to say if it will be fundamental plus the match against the Dutch of Feyenoord in Europa League o the one in the league against Udinese“. Few but clear words that try to explain in the best possible way the moment the team from the capital is experiencing. We are talking about a team that has a great desire to make a difference and get to the bottom of all the competitions it is playing. The Portuguese, however, is keen to remind you that it won’t be easy also due to the squad still available.

He team "The squad has limits, maybe now we have also lost Solbakken for the entire season after Karsdorsp". José is not happy with the squad at his disposal again this year (as he has pointed out in various situations). The goal is still to reach a placement for the next Champions League and at the same time to be able to move forward as much as possible in the cup.

