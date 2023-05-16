Romagna weather, red alert also on Wednesday 17 May

From Arpae it is also confirmed for the day don Wednesday 17 May the scenario from red alert for river floods over Romagna and central-eastern Emilia, including the plains of Bologna, Ferrara, Modena and Reggio Emilia. Red Alert too for landslides, instabilities and the floods of the minor hydrographic network on the hills and mountains of Romagna, Bologna and central Emilia. In orange and yellow for the same phenomena other areas. Yellow alert on the coast for storm surges.

The weather

Wednesday 17 no thunderstorms are forecast. There will be a gradual easing of the winds; in the first part of the day still strong gusts on the coast and the Apennine ridge. Very rough sea, with waves still attenuating. Based on the forecasts elaborated by the European model, widespread rains are expected in the first part of the day in the central-eastern sector, around 40-50 mm in mountainous areas, progressively decreasing.

The rivers and the sea

The situation determined level 3 exceeded (alarm) of the hydrometric threshold in some measuring stations on 12 watercourses: Savena, Lamone, Sillaro, Senio, Savio, Marecchia, Pisciatello, Marzeno, Ausa, Uso, Montone and Voltre. On the Voltre, a tributary of the Ronco, the historic maximum (in the last 20 years) of 1.82 meters of hydrometric level has already been exceeded and now the flood wave has already reached 2.46 metres.

The levels of other rivers in Romagna and the Bologna area are rising: Ronco, Conca, Rabbi, Samoggia, Lavino, Idice and Quaderna, already affected by the bad weather in early May.

The situation on the coast is also problematic, due to the intense storm surges.

The floods

Widespread flooding is reported in Riccione, where the center and the emergency room are flooded with water. The same in the Ravenna area, where in Faenza the Rio Samoggia is flooded and the Marzeno registers a very significant flood.

In the Cesena area, there are critical issues in the urban section of the Savio, at the height of the railway bridge; in Bagno di Romagna the same watercourse is at the limit of flooding in various points and generates problems on the state road, the only artery connecting with Cesena.

And again: in Cesenatico stretches of the seafront, neighboring areas and roads in the village are flooded), in Gatteo the Rigossa torrent is overflowed and the town of Sant’Angelo is in danger; always in Gatteo concern for the level of the Rio Baldone.

Widespread flooding also in Forlimpopoli with some cases of interrupted roads; criticalities for the flooding of the Montone also in Portico and San Benedetto. In Bertinoro, flooding of the Ausa, Bevano and Rio Salso waterways: new evacuations are probable. Garage houses and cellars also flooded in San Mauro Pascoli.

In Dovadola new evacuations are underway due to the flooding of the minor network. Provincial road 20 in Modigliana was also closed due to flooding.

The landslides

Landslides are also moving throughout the territory.

In the Forlì-Cesena area, the instability situation in Tredozio is very critical with 6 landslides already detected in via Isola, on Mount Busca on the border with Portico, via Santa Maria, via Rocchigiana, strada del sole and Provinciale 86. Right on the Provincial road, a landslide isolates 42 citizens who live upstream.

In Sogliano, due to an instability on Provincial Road 13, 50 people will be evacuated in the Ponte Uso area. Also there, the Uso River overflowed. In Predappio there are dozens of roads closed because they are flooded.