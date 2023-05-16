Stellantis recalls over 200,000 SUVs

The recall for over 200,000 Stellantis SUVs has taken place

The title of Stellar slips in New York, after the auto group announced it will recall 219 thousand Jeep Cherokee SUVs around the world per fire risks and warned owners to park outside until repairs are made. The recall affects approximately 132,000 vehicles in the United States, 23,000 in Canada, 3,000 in Mexico and 60,500 outside of North America, built between 2014 and 2016.

The group had previously formalized a recall campaign for several plug-in hybrid models. Group cars involved Citroen, Ds, Opel and Peugeot, produced between 2019 and 2022. According to what the company communicated to the owners, there is a risk of fire in the traction battery or in the vehicle. The problem concerns the software that manages the traction battery.

Software, which due to a malfunction, could create problems with overheating and smoke emission. Problems which, as mentioned, would contribute to creating a risk of fire in the battery or in the entire vehicle. Particularly involved were the Citroën C5 Aircross, DS7 Crossback, Opel Grandland and Peugeot 508 and 3008 models. The interventions, as usual, will be completely free and will consist in verifying and updating the offending software. The traction battery will also be checked at the headquarters and replaced if it no longer complies with the standards.

The recall campaigns follow the one relating to electric vehicles in early March 2023. In that case, just over 20,000 vehicles were recalled for battery problems which, in certain cases, led to the shutdown of the vehicle. Even then, the the “culprit” was the software.