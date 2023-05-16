28
- Flood in Forlì, the drama: man missing in via Firenze ForlìToday
- Update at 10.30 pm: rivers Marzeno and Lamone flooded in Faenza. Very difficult situation between Ravenna and Cervia ravennanotizie.it
- Bad weather and flooding of the Savio river, between Ravenna and Cervia call for the evacuation of 6,300 people Courier Romagna
- Information from the Municipality: “Very serious situation. Exceptional flood arriving at the confluence of the Montone and Rabbi rivers” ForlìToday
- Lugo, bad weather: evacuation order signed for those who live near the Senio and Santerno rivers ravennanotizie.it
- See full coverage on Google News