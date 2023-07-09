Home » Roman Safiulin was eliminated in the first round in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in Banja Luka | Sport
World

by admin
Roman Safiulin did make a great result, but he doesn’t plan to “take off” because of it.

Source: Profimedia

What she was in the women’s singles at this year’s Wimbledon Natalia Stevanović, for men it is Roman Safiulin. This 25-year-old Russian tennis player never managed to reach the top 100 on the top list until this year, he was eliminated in the first round at the Serbian Open in Banja Luka, then he missed Roland Garros this season by mistake, and now, after reaching the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, he will be among 45 of the best in the world!

He routinely defeated Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round in four sets, not even losing the first set bothered him. Just as this success did not change him, so when asked if he would transfer to a luxury hotel for the second Sunday of Wimbledon, he said that he did not think of doing that!

No no! Why would I change it, this is a nice hotel. Of course it’s not like it has five stars, but I like the bed. Everything is dark to me. In fact, it is not far and there is not much traffic, what would I change it for?“, asked the astonished Safiulin.

When he was asked if he followed Wimbledon when he was younger, of course he said that he didn’t miss the matches, and he had to mention Novak Djokovic:

Of course. When I was a kid I practically watched every tournament I could, especially Wimbledon. I watched Roger, Novak and Rafa win here, those are great memories“, pointed out je Safiulin.

Born in Podolsk to a Tatar father and a Russian mother, the 25-year-old was once number one in junior tennis, but injuries prevented him from fulfilling his full potential. This year he played well and now he will enter the world top of tennis, and maybe everything would have been much better if he had not forgotten to register for Roland Garros!

Yes Yes! I forgot to register for the Roland Garros qualifiers because I had a match with Zapata and afterwards I completely forgot that I had to register“, admitted Safiulin.

