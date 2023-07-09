Elon Musk is $137 billion richer than Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg und Elon Musk.

Elon Musk’s net worth is more than double that of Mark Zuckerberg, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk is up $106 billion this year and is now worth $243 billion.

Zuckerberg is worth $106 billion after gaining $60 billion this year on the rise in meta stocks.

Elon Musk seems to be having a bad week. With tens of millions of people signing up for Metas Threads, the new Twitter competitor, Mark Zuckerberg seemed to add salt to the wound by tweeting a Spider-Man memory at the launch of the new platform on Wednesday.

The introduction of threads may have angered Musk, who sent the meta boss a cease and desist letter, but he’s still one step ahead of Zuckerberg.

Musk’s net worth is according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index increased by $106 billion to $243 billion this year. Zuckerberg, on the other hand, is only $60 billion richer and his net worth is now $106 billion.

Most of Musk’s wealth, which peaked at around $338 billion in 2021, is tied to his stake in Tesla. Shares of the electric vehicle maker are up 153 percent this year and were worth $860 billion as of Friday.

Meta is not far behind Tesla, whose shares are up 132 percent this year and are now valued at $744 billion.

Tensions between the two companies have increased over Meta’s new platform. Musk accused Meta of hiring former Twitter employees to help develop the “copycat” app.

“Threads is just Instagram with no pics, which doesn’t make sense considering Thirst Pics are the main reason people use this app,” tweeted Musk. (Note d. Ed.: According to the Collins Dictionary, “Thirst Traps” are photos posted to social media with the express purpose of provoking sexual attention and comments from other users) “How many times have you read comments on Insta pics and wished there were more? – I personally never.”

The situation adds another layer of intrigue to the billionaires’ planned cage fight after Zuckerberg appears to have accepted Musk’s invitation to work out their differences. “I’m ready for a cage fight […]“, tweeted Musk, while Zuckerberg quickly shot back in an Instagram Story, “Send location.”

Meta and Twitter did not respond to Business Insider requests made outside of normal business hours.

