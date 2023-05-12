Home » Romana Panić as a teenager pictures | Fun
World

Romana Panić as a teenager pictures | Fun

by admin
Romana Panić as a teenager pictures | Fun

Romana Panić looked completely different in her teenage days compared to today, and her photos have not been seen by the public until now.

Source: Instagram/romana_panic

Romana Panić has been on the music scene for a number of years, although she took a long break, and recently found herself in the public spotlight due to a robbery scandal in Australia, when she and her emotional partner ended up behind bars, which she spoke about publicly.

Back in the nineties, she attracted a lot of attention with her appearance and was one of the the most popular on the music sceneand then everyone knew her by the short blonde hair she had for years.

A change of image soon followed, so she dyed herself a darker shade, let her hair down, and she still maintains that look today. It was valid for one of the hottest singersaa on an Instagram account that deals with photos of entertainers from the past, her pictures from her teenage days, which the public has not seen until now, have been published.

See also what Romana said in the first advertisement for the media after returning from Australia:

See also  Affect 100 million people!Biden's "six-pronged approach" to fight the epidemic and force these people to be vaccinated..._Test

03:37

I DID NOT ROB AN ATM! Romana OPENED HER SOUL – She admitted the REAL REASON for being in prison! (COURIER TELEVISION)
Source: Kurir television

Source: Kurir television

You may also like

Pakistan Supreme Court: Arrest of former PM Imran...

Launches the eleventh edition of Rockein

Historic face-to-face between the Pope and Zelensky: it...

Ukraine latest news. Prigozhin, Russian regular forces fleeing...

Twitter, Elon Musk has chosen Linda Yaccarino as...

The Elysée: possible meeting between Macron and Meloni...

El Güero, the boss of the Sinaloa narcos...

The Hong Kong Legislative Council passed the amendment...

Borac welcomes Borac, Branko Karačić believes in victory...

Missing woman in Borgo Nuovo, the appeal of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy