Romana Panić never seen pictures | Fun

Romana Panić looked completely different in her teenage days compared to today, and her photos have not been seen by the public until now.

Source: Instagram/romana_panic

Back in the nineties, she attracted a lot of attention with her appearance and was one of the the most popular on the music sceneand then everyone knew her by the short blonde hair she had for years.

A change of image soon followed, so she dyed herself a darker shade, let her hair down, and maintains that look even today. It was valid for one of the hottest singersaa on an Instagram account that deals with photos of entertainers from the past, her pictures from her teenage days, which the public has not seen until now, have been published.

See also what Romana said in the first advertisement for the media after returning from Australia:

03:37 I DID NOT ROB AN ATM! Romana OPENED HER SOUL – She admitted the REAL REASON for being in prison! (COURIER TELEVISION) Source: Kurir television See also Europa League: Freiburg 0-1 Juventus LIVE - Football Source: Kurir television

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!