Rome, car on fire on the Gra: the author of the video who filmed a man burning alive has been identified. He defends himself: “It was a strange situation”

He filmed a man burning alive after his car caught fire on the Gra. And, instead of helping him, he had sent the video on the Welcome to Favelas social networks ….

He filmed a man burning alive after his car caught fire on the Gra. And, instead of rescuing him, he had sent the video on social media Welcome to Favelas. While filming the clip, the man is heard commenting on the agony of the painter Francesco Sandrelli, who died at the age of 53 after a long hospitalization for burns. “Did you pijato foco a zi?… feel that callus mamma mia”. Now the author of that video has a name. As La Repubblica reveals.

Who is the author of the video

Hadrian s. is being investigated for wrongful death. Investigators were unable to identify him. However, the author of the video himself could not resist and explained on Facebook that he was the “video maker” who immortalized the scene. He did so by commenting, at the end of March, on a newspaper article which acknowledged the investigation by the prosecutor to find the person responsible for the clip.

«He (the victim, ed) was not lying on the ground. Let’s just say it was a strange situation. Maybe he could do something strange and make things worse. And then there were the carabinieri lined up in the car not far from me,” he wrote on social media. Anyone who read his post before he removed it replied harshly. In the meantime, however, investigators had already managed to locate him.

What happened

The incident took place on 6 February but the man who was the victim of the accident, belonging to a large noble family from Cortona, died of the burns on 24 March. The video of his agony has depopulated on the web. But shortly after, the page managers decided to remove the video. Family members want justice. They denounce everything. The prosecutor takes the field with a double investigation, the first to ascertain the causes of the fire, the second, by the prosecutor Silvia Sereni for failure to help. In particular, Polstrada was given the task of tracing the authors, or the author, of the video: why didn’t they stop instead of cynically limiting themselves to activating the smartphone in video mode? The case mounts.

Who is the victim

The Sandrelli family owns the largest and most impressive historic villa in Cortona. The painter’s family, who grew up in Cortona, where he had attended high school, starred in exhibitions around the world, seems ready to bring civil action. «It was reprehensible – says his sister Mara – today we are the ones who have to live this situation. But in other similar cases exactly the same happened: this indifference is also the daughter of a society that makes everything spectacular through social media».

