Romy premieres the video clip of her new song “The Sea”

Guitarist and vocalist for the British band The XX releases the video clip for “The Sea”, the latest advance from his forthcoming debut album

Mid Air” will be the debut solo album of Romyand the premiere September 8th through Young. At the end of 2022 she published “Strong”, a collaboration with Fred again… and that it was the first advance single from this new project, although she did not announce the new album until the beginning of June of this year. Since then, and counting this new release, there are already four singles that she has published prior to the album; “Strong”, “Enjoy your life”, “Loveher” and “The Sea”.

“The Sea” is an emotional piece about summer love, punctuated by a warm, smooth beat that runs throughout the song. It was written by Romy and co-produced by Fred again… y Stuart Price. Mollie Mills directed the video for the song, and it features Romy and her husband, the director and photographer Vic Lentaigne, in a house and in a seascape.

In a statement, director Mollie Mills spoke about her work with Romy. He expressed that “Romy it always evokes a sense of euphoria, and with this particular song addressing the struggles of romance, from a queer perspective. It intuitively suggests something about this intertwining of bodies, both in intimacy and in club culture. I made a vague reference to the sculpture “La Pareja” by Louise Bourgeois, which embodies that intertwining of the soul that happens when one falls in love, and that is what we wanted to capture in these scenes in front of the sea. This lightness and happiness and shared euphoria that happens alongside fragments of paradise memories.”

During this summer the artist will perform in some cities, including Ibiza, where she can be seen on August 7. More information about other dates and tickets here.

