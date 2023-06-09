Rosalía shares the video clip of the new song “Tuya”

“Tuya” is performed by the Puerto Rican reggaeton producer Chris Jedi, with whom Rosalía had already collaborated on “La noche de anoche” and “Despechá”. This new song represents an exploration for the artist, which “is part of who I am as a musician and in the case of ‘Tuya’ inspirations such as reggaeton, Asian music, flamenco or gabber techno coexist at the same level”. The Asian aesthetic had already influenced other of her songs and especially the videos for “Candy”, “Chicken Teriyaki” or “Hentai”.

This video clip is directed by silencerecognized for his collaborations with Bad Bunny o Lil Nas X, and in it we see the singer wandering through the streets of Tokyo accompanied by a dog. The lyrics talk about a night of love, and fans speculate that it is dedicated to her friend. Hunter Schaferprotagonist of the series “Euphoria” and icon of the LGTBIQ+ community.

The last weekend Rosalía acted in Primavera Sound Barcelona in front of an excited audience to see her again in her city. Four years had passed since his last show at this festival, when in 2018 he presented his “The Evil Will”. In April, the Barcelona singer also sang at the great Californian festival Coachellaaccompanied by her partner Raw Alejandro.

