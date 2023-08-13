Home » Rosanero birthday for Domenico Dolce in Polizzi Generosa with Palermo
Rosanero birthday for Domenico Dolce in Polizzi Generosa with Palermo

Rosanero birthday for Domenico Dolce in Polizzi Generosa with Palermo

Today is the birthday of Domenico Dolce, the stylist and founder together with Stefano Gabbana of the homonymous fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana. Special afternoon in Polizzi Generosa, a village in the province of Palermo, for the Rosanero players and coach Corini together with Alberto Galassi, a point of reference in Italy for the City Group, guests at the birthday… Look!

