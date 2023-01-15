There may be some kind of peace summit in Windsor. A reconciliation between Prince Harry and the British royal family could take place ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in May, according to the Sunday Times. A source close to the king, who also knows Harry and his wife Meghan, told the London paper he believed a meeting would take place in the coming months, ahead of his May 6 coronation. to prevent the war “from turning that solemn day into a circus”. “It will take flexibility on everyone’s part, but it can be done, it can be solved,” says the source in an article published on the newspaper’s website. “Harry needs to be here, in the room with the King and the Prince of Wales, a couple of other family members, some of ‘his people’ who he trusts and who have always had his back, so that he doesn’t you think you are being ambushed,” he added.

After months of waiting and a huge advertising campaign, Harry’s book ‘Spare’ hit bookstores on Tuesday, recording a record 1.4 million English-language sales in its first 24 hours. “Both sides need to raise their hands and admit, ‘we didn’t do everything right, and that we got many things wrong’, and we need to tell them ‘we understand the pain you’ve been through.’ The King can do it.” Though the royal family has not commented on the book, the source said Harry’s older brother, heir to the throne Prince William, is “burning inside” over his brother’s disloyalty. “Not everyone here has done well, but Harry needs to be able to sit back and say ‘we haven’t done well either.’ This requires a lot of intellectual flexibility, which Harry does not have in abundance,” the source added. The newspaper reports that time is now of the essence. “We have to move and do it by April. Next, we have to involve the wives. The King needs a clear path to his coronation.”

Another royal source agrees, telling the paper that Harry and Meghan – who departed royal life in the UK for California in 2020 – are to be invited ahead of the historic event. If this were not to happen, the feud between the brothers would become “a circus and a distraction”.