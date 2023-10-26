RRUCCULLA “Zero Freq” (2023) – Review on MondoSonoro

Like a kaleidoscopic spiral in constant motion, the music of ROLL it doesn’t stop expanding. The growth that the composer and multidisciplinary artist from Bilbao has experienced in just a few years is truly astonishing, and this “Zeru Freq”, confirms that RRUCCULLA already lives in another galaxy. This “Zeru freq”, released by the Barcelona label The fall by the great Phillip Sherburne, it seems to me to be a somewhat less danceable exercise (if RRUCCULLA’s music has ever been that way at all) in its rhythmicity and closer to a colder IDM style and more prone to visual and almost tactile enjoyment. The result is a fascinating, complex and precise electroacoustic structure that seems to recreate and reinvent itself in each new loop that leads me to think about concepts such as Brian Eno’s (auto)generative music. A music that seems capable of reinventing itself, like a kind of restless musical AI so fashionable these days. This subtle but constant change prevents the framework from crystallizing into a cold and inert mass and little by little suggesting, however, a fragile, sensitive and warm inner beauty. A small masterpiece.

Share this: Facebook

X

