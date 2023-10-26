Basketball: All Star Game NBA returns to the old way, East against West – Other Sports

The NBA goes back to the old ways. In the sense that the traditional All Star Game every year returns to the old format of the selection of the East against that of the West. This was announced by the league which also made it official that the next Stars Game will be played on February 18th on the parquet of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers matches. Indianapolis will host NBA All-Star for the first time since 1985.





The selection process, through voting, for the 73rd NBA All-Star Game which will determine the composition of the two teams will remain the same, with 12 players on the field for each Conference. For the past six years, the league had used a different format in which the top vote getters from each conference were appointed team captains and formed their respective teams regardless of their area of ​​origin. Now we return to the old, that is, the traditional format used until 2017, with the overall score of 37-29 in favor of the East.

