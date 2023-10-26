Home » The 1st Meeting of Military Psychology and Psychiatry: Promoting Well-being and Protecting Personnel in the Army
Health

The 1st Meeting of Military Psychology and Psychiatry: Promoting Well-being and Protecting Personnel in the Army

by admin
The 1st Meeting of Military Psychology and Psychiatry: Promoting Well-being and Protecting Personnel in the Army

The 1st Meeting of Military Psychology and Psychiatry was successfully held in Rome, organized by the Army General Staff and with the patronage of the National Council of the Order of Psychologists, as well as the contribution of the Italian Association of Psychology and the “Sapienza” University of Rome.

The purpose of this meeting was to emphasize how organizations, particularly the Army, prioritize the health and well-being of their personnel and their families, with the valuable support of psychology and psychiatry.

The event commenced with the opening proceedings led by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. CA Gaetano Zauner. It was followed by a Lectio Magistralis delivered by Prof. Francesco Avallone. For the first time in this context, a range of crucial topics were discussed, including orientation, professional development, leadership, welfare, wearable biotechnology, the prevention of psychological distress, and the promotion of organizational well-being. These issues were explored through a comparison with the academic world and external entities such as Ferrero, Leonardo, Accyourate, and Lamborghini.

In the afternoon session, a round table was conducted on the theme “Psychology and Organizational Well-being.” Moderated by journalist Benedetta Rinaldi, the discussion was introduced by Prof. Santo Di Nuovo, President of the Italian Association of Psychology.

The meeting also featured a series of impactful visuals, as images of the event showed various key moments. These included the opening of the proceedings by the Deputy Chief of Staff, a lecture by Prof. Francesco Avallone, and the round table on psychology and organizational well-being.

The 1st Meeting of Military Psychology and Psychiatry provided an invaluable platform for the exchange of knowledge and ideas on how psychology and psychiatry can contribute to the well-being of military personnel and their families. The event served as a testament to the commitment of organizations like the Army in safeguarding the mental health of their personnel.

You may also like

Doctors warn: We are in a health emergency...

The Transformative Impact of AI in Medicine: Revolutionizing...

mistreatment in a social-health facility, house arrest for...

Climbing Stairs Daily Can Reduce the Risk of...

Time change: One in three people have difficulty...

Mount Sinai Hospital Renames Cardiology Services in Honor...

War Ukraine Russia. Kiev drone exploded near Kursk...

Breakthrough in Cholesterol Treatment: Promising Injection Results in...

Authorisation/renewal/modification/discharge of preparation of master formulas and official...

Cefusa Achieves Double Certification in Animal Welfare for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy