The 1st Meeting of Military Psychology and Psychiatry: Promoting Well-being and Protecting Personnel in the Army

The 1st Meeting of Military Psychology and Psychiatry was successfully held in Rome, organized by the Army General Staff and with the patronage of the National Council of the Order of Psychologists, as well as the contribution of the Italian Association of Psychology and the “Sapienza” University of Rome.

The purpose of this meeting was to emphasize how organizations, particularly the Army, prioritize the health and well-being of their personnel and their families, with the valuable support of psychology and psychiatry.

The event commenced with the opening proceedings led by the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. CA Gaetano Zauner. It was followed by a Lectio Magistralis delivered by Prof. Francesco Avallone. For the first time in this context, a range of crucial topics were discussed, including orientation, professional development, leadership, welfare, wearable biotechnology, the prevention of psychological distress, and the promotion of organizational well-being. These issues were explored through a comparison with the academic world and external entities such as Ferrero, Leonardo, Accyourate, and Lamborghini.

In the afternoon session, a round table was conducted on the theme “Psychology and Organizational Well-being.” Moderated by journalist Benedetta Rinaldi, the discussion was introduced by Prof. Santo Di Nuovo, President of the Italian Association of Psychology.

The meeting also featured a series of impactful visuals, as images of the event showed various key moments. These included the opening of the proceedings by the Deputy Chief of Staff, a lecture by Prof. Francesco Avallone, and the round table on psychology and organizational well-being.

The 1st Meeting of Military Psychology and Psychiatry provided an invaluable platform for the exchange of knowledge and ideas on how psychology and psychiatry can contribute to the well-being of military personnel and their families. The event served as a testament to the commitment of organizations like the Army in safeguarding the mental health of their personnel.