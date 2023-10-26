PS Store and Epic Game Store Halloween Sale: Up to 20% Off and 15 Must-Play Recommendations

PS Store Offer/Epic Game Store Halloween Sale Up to 20% Off | 15 Recommended Products

October this year is full of hits and fans can’t stop playing them. In addition, there are also many special sales events in October. After the earlier autumn sales, PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store now have Halloween sales. Here are 15 must-play products recommended.

PS Store, Epic Games Store Halloween Sale Up to 20% Off

The number of PlayStation Store Halloween sales is not as large as that of the autumn sales, but most of the discounted games echo the theme of Halloween, focusing on zombie, horror, suspense games, as well as cult and dark style games; for example, there are many Resident Evil series games. (Special sale period starts from now until November 1st)

Epic Games Store Halloween Deals

In addition, the PC game platform “Epic Game Store” has also launched a Halloween sale, with a lot of discounted games. By the way, Steam’s Halloween sale is expected to start at the end of October, so players who play a lot of computer games should consider it. Do you need to stay focused? (Special sale period starts from now until November 2nd)

Click on the image to enlarge PS Store/Epic Game Store Halloween Sale 15 Must-Play Recommendations:

Recommended must-plays for PS Store Halloween sale:

– “Diablo IV” Diablo 4 Standard Edition

Special price HK$411.75 (original price HK$549.00 -25%)

– Resident Evil 4 PS4 & PS5

Special price HK$289.08 (original price HK$438.00 -34%)

– Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Pack

Special price HK$306.86 (original price HK$458.00 -33%)

– Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition PS4 & PS5

Special price HK$228.66 (original price HK$618.00 -63%)

– RACCOON CITY EDITION

Special price HK$117.00 (original price HK$468.00 -75%)

– Little Nightmares 2 PS4 & PS5

Special price HK$65.70 (original price HK$219.00 -70%)

– Cult of the Lamb

Special price HK$154.70 (original price HK$238.00 -35%)

– Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Special price HK$150.48 (original price HK$228.00 -34%)

– Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Special price HK$231.00 (original price HK$308.00 -25%)

– Classic returns to Demon World Village

Special price HK$75.24 (original price HK$228.00 -67%)

– Zero～Rado no Miko～ PS4 & PS5

Special price HK$220.50 (original price HK$315.00 -30%)

– Soul Hacker 2 PS4 & PS5

Special price HK$234.00 (original price HK$468.00 -50%)

Epic Game Store Halloween Sale: 15 Must-Play Recommendations

– Dead Island 2

Special price HK$327.60 (original price HK$468 -30%)

– Remnant 2

Special price HK$280 (original price HK$350 -20%)

– Killing Floor 2

Special price HK$26.39 (original price HK$131.99 -80%)

– Alan Wake Remastered

Special price HK$43.55 (original price HK$131.99 -67%)

