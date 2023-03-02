Home World Russia, alleged “Ukrainian saboteurs” at the border. The Kremlin: “Terrorist attack”. Kiev: “Deliberate provocation”
Russia, alleged “Ukrainian saboteurs” at the border. The Kremlin: “Terrorist attack”. Kiev: “Deliberate provocation”

Russia, alleged “Ukrainian saboteurs” at the border. The Kremlin: “Terrorist attack”. Kiev: “Deliberate provocation”

MOSCA – After the day of drones, the day of alleged Ukrainian “saboteurs”? From the Bryansk region of Russia on the border with Ukraine, confused reports of shootings and hostage-taking arrive, which must be approached with caution. What is certain is that “a terrorist attack” is underway in Moscow, says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The Russian president Vladimir Putinwho canceled his planned trip to Stavropol, is constantly being updated by the security services and by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

