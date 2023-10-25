Russia Approves Bill to Withdraw Ratification of Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Amid Heightened Tensions with the West

Russian Lawmakers Approve Bill to Withdraw from Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Amid Heightened Tensions

In a move that has escalated tensions between Russia and the West, Russian lawmakers have unanimously approved a bill to revoke ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. The decision comes amidst the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, further straining relations between Russia and its global counterparts.

The bill was passed by the Federation Council and was subsequently accelerated through the State Duma, where it received widespread support. With just the signature of Russian President Vladimir Putin required for the bill to take effect, its withdrawal from the treaty seems imminent.

Russia announced its intention to withdraw from the treaty on October 6, stating that it was mirroring the actions of the United States. Although the US had signed the treaty, it had never ratified it. While the intention of Russia’s withdrawal is clear, it remains uncertain whether this decision will lead to a resumption of nuclear weapons testing.

President Putin addressed this ambiguity when he stated, “I hear calls for launching nuclear weapons tests. But I am not ready to say whether we really need to conduct these tests.” This statement implies that Russia’s decision to withdraw may not necessarily result in immediate nuclear testing.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov further clarified Russia’s stance by emphasizing that they would continue to comply with the ban. He mentioned that Russia would only consider resuming nuclear weapons testing if the United States made such a move. However, he also highlighted a recent chemical explosion at a US test site in Nevada, describing it as a political signal.

The United States has expressed its concerns about Russia’s decision, deeming it “deeply disturbing.” The State Department emphasized that such actions would jeopardize the global norm against nuclear explosive testing. They also criticized Russia for potentially using this move to pressure the United States and other countries supporting Ukraine in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

In addition to the withdrawal from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, the New START Treaty will remain the last remaining bilateral nuclear weapons treaty between the United States and Russia. This treaty requires regular inspections of each other’s nuclear facilities and limits the number of warheads possessed by each country.

Russia had already suspended its participation in the New START Treaty in February, and it is set to expire in early 2026. Amidst these developments, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov revealed that the Kremlin had received an informal proposal from the United States to resume negotiations on strategic stability and arms control. However, he expressed doubts about the feasibility of such dialogue without a change in the United States‘ “deep-rooted hostility toward Russia.”

As the situation unfolds, global powers are closely monitoring the actions and rhetoric of both Russia and the United States regarding nuclear weapons testing and arms control measures. The impact of Russia’s withdrawal from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and the future of arms control between these two nations remain uncertain.

