Russia bombed several Ukrainian cities, including Kiev: at least five people were killed

Friday morning Russia it bombed Several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev: at least five people have been confirmed dead to date. The mayor of Dnipro in eastern Ukraine wrote on his Telegram channel that a woman and a three-year-old child died in the city; an army official said three people were killed in Uman, in the central part of the country, where eight others were injured in shelling of some residential buildings. Instead, the one on Kiev was the first Russian missile attack in more than 50 days: no dead were reported, but the military did know that the Ukrainian air defense systems they shot down 11 missiles and two Russian drones. The news agency Interfax he wrote that explosions were also reported in Kremenchuk and Poltava in the central part of the country, and in Mykolaiv in the south.

In recent weeks, the main war actions have concentrated above all around a few small towns, such as Bakhmut, a town in the Donetsk region where a bloody war of attrition has been going on for months.

