Russia claims to control another settlement, Ukrainian air strikes Russian military positions

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-02 23:18

CCTV News Client News Recently, Russia and Ukraine have launched a fierce competition around the important town of Bahmut and its surrounding areas on the supply line of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated on December 1 that the Russian army has fully controlled the town of Kurdyumovka. This is the fourth settlement near Bakhmut that the Russian army has declared control since November 30. In addition, the Russian army repelled the offensive launched by the Ukrainian army in the southern direction of Kupyansk, Hongliman, and Donetsk, and at the same time attacked the Ukrainian army personnel, tanks and other weapons and equipment.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released a battle report on social media on the same day, saying that the Russian army launched an offensive in the direction of Bakhmut, and used tanks and artillery to shell multiple settlements in that direction. The Russian army is still on the defensive in the direction of Kupyansk and the direction of Hongliman. In addition, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out multiple strikes on areas where Russian military personnel and weapons and equipment are concentrated, as well as anti-aircraft missile positions that day.