Home World Russia claims to have prevented a MASSIVE DRONE ATTACK on Crimea Info
World

Russia claims to have prevented a MASSIVE DRONE ATTACK on Crimea Info

by admin
Russia claims to have prevented a MASSIVE DRONE ATTACK on Crimea Info

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the army prevented an attempt at a mass drone attack on Crimea.

Izvor: shutterstock/Peter Hermes Furian

According to the ministry’s statement, six drones were shot down, and four were disabled electronically, reports RIA Novosti.

In this attack, there were no victims and no damage was done, the press release concludes, as reported by the agencies.

Kiev is not involved in drone attacks on infrastructure inside the territory of Russia, said today the adviser to the Ukrainian president, Mihailo Podoljak.

According to him, Ukraine is waging a defensive war.

See also  Switzerland, the deer in love lowers the speed limits

You may also like

Michela Boldrini died after the fire in the...

Tuzla siti Rudar Prijedor Cup BiH | Sports

Dave Grohl cooks on a barbecue for almost...

National conference on Pharmaceuticals in Aci Castello, comparing...

Bora Tiinub wins controversial Nigerian presidential election |...

Teresa: woman, intellectual and seeker of meaning

After the scandals in Sicily, the inspector of...

Demystifying the “night walkers” in Madagascar

Gorizia and the Ivory Coast, 50 years of...

What does ringing in the ears mean |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy