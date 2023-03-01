The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the army prevented an attempt at a mass drone attack on Crimea.

Izvor: shutterstock/Peter Hermes Furian

According to the ministry’s statement, six drones were shot down, and four were disabled electronically, reports RIA Novosti.

In this attack, there were no victims and no damage was done, the press release concludes, as reported by the agencies.

Kiev is not involved in drone attacks on infrastructure inside the territory of Russia, said today the adviser to the Ukrainian president, Mihailo Podoljak.

According to him, Ukraine is waging a defensive war.