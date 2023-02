MOSCA – It all started in fine arts class. It was April 2022. The over-80 year old teacher of school no. 9 of the city of Efremov, Tula region invited students to draw pictures in support of the Russian troops in Ukraine. Ma Masha Moskaleva he did his own thing. He drew a woman with a child, missiles flying overhead and two flags, Russian and Ukrainian, with the inscription: “No to the g ….”