Appointment for 19 on February 28, the day dedicated to raising awareness of rare diseases, at Mind in Milan, under the tree of life, the symbol of the Expo. The occasion is its lighting in the official colors chosen to talk about rare diseases around the world – green, purple and blue. The tree will light up thanks to the energy produced by the pedaling of the employees of Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, who have thus decided to join the #UNIAMOleforze campaign.