Home World Russia, dissident Kara Murza: “Orwellian propaganda from TV, scary and distorted reality”
World

Russia, dissident Kara Murza: “Orwellian propaganda from TV, scary and distorted reality”

by admin
Russia, dissident Kara Murza: “Orwellian propaganda from TV, scary and distorted reality”

FLY. Russian TV broadcasts incessant propaganda worthy of George Orwell’s book 1984 “which is not limited to news and talk shows, but also permeates documentaries, cultural programs and even sport”, so that people “live in a frightening reality and distorted”. This was written in the Washington Post by Vladimir Kara Murza, a Russian dissident who has been in prison since April for opposing the war in Ukraine. “Among the most stressful aspects of life in Russian prisons is exposure to government propaganda. In each cell there is a television constantly on … most of the programming of the major networks consists of a continuous pro-regime and pro-war message not unlike the ‘two minutes of hate’ of 1984, only here the hate lasts for hours » writes the dissident. Fortunately, young people watch TV less and less and try to get information online, notes Kara Murza, asking the West to do everything possible to support the independent Russian media operating from abroad. “Nothing weakens official lies like truthful information,” he stresses.

War Russia Ukraine, today’s news live

See also  Brexit, truce of the "sausage war": three month extension on Northern Ireland

You may also like

United Kingdom, the government clampdown on social content...

Meloni-Macron call: “It is urgent to find solutions...

Moscow, the statue of the Ukrainian poet becomes...

Germany, protest against the expansion of a coal...

Lützerath, Greta Thunberg detained by German police

Qatargate, Panzeri repents and confesses: «120-140 thousand euros...

Panzeri repentant confesses on the Qatar case: “120-140...

Over 31 trillion US dollars, the US debt...

Again a “bad apple” at Scotland Yard: agent...

Pope cares for Africa: Missionaries should respect African...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy