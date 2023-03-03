by blogsicilia.it – ​​28 seconds ago

The arrest at dawn today of Matteo Messina Denaro’s sister is only the latest name in a network of supporters. A list that, day after day, gets longer and longer. Before Rosalia Messina Denaro, I am…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Messina Denaro’s long network of supporters, carpet searches appeared 29 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».