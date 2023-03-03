Jane Carter with her late son Aaron Carter in 2019. Foto: Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv





How did Aaron Carter die? So far, the official version is an accidental overdose. But his mother, Jane, is now throwing the murder theory into play, posting some disturbing images of the bathroom where her son died.

On November 5, 2022, Aaron Carter was found dead in his bathroom. He was only 34 years old. Authorities suspected the cause of death was an accidental drug overdose. However, a conclusive toxicological finding is still pending. Now his mother, Jane Carter, is speaking out via Facebook and brings a completely different theory into play: In your opinion, the brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter (43) could have been murdered. On her account she first published a disturbing series of pictures of the bathroom in which her son was found dead.

Jane Carter posts disturbing pictures on Facebook

On it you can see: a bathtub with discolored water, massively soiled clothes and towels lying on the floor. Her allegation in the text accompanying the photos: The police never really considered the possibility of murder. The fact that drugs and cans of compressed air were found would have implied an overdose and thus Carter’s own guilt. The fact that her son had a history of addiction also meant that other circumstances were never investigated. According to Jane Carter, there would never have been a real investigation. However, her son would have received many death threats and also had contact with people who would have made his life difficult.

Carter also wants to see evidence of Aaron Carter’s possibly violent death in the pictures themselves. “Perfectly placed towels” can be seen and there is no contamination from spilled water. However, the official version is that the housekeeper found Carter in the tub, immediately pulled him out and then tried to revive him. In the eyes of Jane Carter, a contradiction to the pictures. “We want answers. We want justice. There are people who need to be held accountable,” Carter said on Facebook.





