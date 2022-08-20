A car driven by the daughter of “Putin’s ideologist” Aleksandr Dugin, Daria Dugin (or Darya), blew up near the village of Velyki Vyazomi, on the outskirts of Moscow. Driver Daria Dugin, daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, died in what appears to be a bombing. Daria Dugin was 30 years old. According to Daily Mailwhich cites Russian sources, the two, returning from a public event, should have traveled in the same car, but Dugin would have taken another vehicle at the last minute.

Dugin, who is Putin’s sovereign ideologue who defined the new Russian patriotism by Gianluca Di Feo August 20, 2022



Numerous images and videos of the explosion site circulate on Twitter. For some, Dugin himself would have been the target. But in the video below (from Twitter) Dugin himself would be seen at the scene of the accident. He would therefore have avoided an attack potentially aimed at him. According to RT, the Russian ultra-nationalist philosopher and political scientist is the man with the hands in the hair seen in the videos shot at the scene of the explosion.

According to the leader of the pro-Russian People’s Republic of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, there are “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime” behind the incident. According to Pushilin, according to Ria Novosti, the target of the attack was the father. “The terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to eliminate Aleksandr Dugin, blew up his daughter … In the car. Happy memory of Darya, she is a real Russian girl”, wrote Pushilin in his Telegram channel. Darya Dugin was a political columnist for the International Eurasian Movement, led by her father.