"Beixi-1" natural gas pipeline will suspend gas supply to Europe for three days

"Beixi-1" natural gas pipeline will suspend gas supply to Europe for three days

Gazprom announced on the 19th that the only turbine still in operation in the “Nord Stream-1” natural gas pipeline will be shut down for maintenance for three days from August 31, during which the “North Stream-1” pipeline will be stopped. gas supply. After the news was announced, European natural gas futures prices hit new highs again.

The intraday trading price of European natural gas futures exceeded $2,700 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since March. At the close, the price of European natural gas futures in September fell slightly to $2,670 per thousand cubic meters, up 6.2% from the previous day.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister: Western sanctions have limited Russia’s gas shipments to Europe

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Pankin said on the 20th that the current amount of natural gas supplied by Russia to Europe is determined by the existing technical capabilities of the “Nord Stream-1” natural gas pipeline. Due to the current anti-Russian sanctions in Western countries, which prevent Siemens from repairing and transporting turbines required for the compressor station of the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline “Portovaya”.

The “North Stream-1” natural gas pipeline was completed in 2011. It starts from Russia in the east and leads to Germany via the bottom of the Baltic Sea. It is currently the main gas pipeline from Russia to Europe. A turbine of “North Stream-1” was previously sent to Canada by Siemens for maintenance. Gazprom has repeatedly stated that due to Siemens’ failure to deliver the turbines for repair to Russia in time, the Russian side had to reduce the gas transmission volume of the “Beixi-1”. At present, the gas transmission volume of “Beixi-1” is only 20% of full load.

