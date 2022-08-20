Original title: La Liga-Modric passed the shot and made a contribution to Benzema to break the goal of Real Madrid 4-1 Celta

At 4:00 a.m. on August 21, Beijing time, the second round of the 2022-2023 La Liga season started. The defending champion of La Liga Real Madrid played against Celta on the road. In the first half of the game, Benzema and Aspas scored penalties respectively, and then Modric scored a world wave. In the second half of the game, Vinicius scored with a single goal, Valverde made a volley, and Benzema lost points. At the end of the game, Real Madrid scored three points in a 4-1 victory over Celta.

In the 2nd minute, Celta got a direct free kick from the front left of the penalty area. Rodriguez took the penalty and shot directly from the free kick. Although the power was great, the angle was relatively positive. Courtois steadied the ball. Steady confiscated. In the 5th minute, Carvajal took the ball on the right side of the frontcourt and slanted it to Valverde, who was inserted into the rib. The latter shot directly with his right foot and the ball went above the crossbar.

In the 11th minute, Vinicius received an oblique pass from Benzema, took the ball on the left side of the frontcourt, faced the defense and chose to cut inwards. After avoiding the angle, he took a shot with his right foot. .Real Madrid got a corner kick, the corner kick was taken, Joan Ameni competed for the first point, the ball reached the feet of Alaba, Alaba took advantage of the situation, and the ball hit the opposing player Tapia’s arm, the referee was watching the video playback After giving Real Madrid a penalty. In the 13th minute, Benzema took a penalty kick and scored in the lower right corner of the goal, giving Real Madrid a 1-0 lead away.

In the 18th minute, Vinicius took the ball on the left side of the penalty area and dribbled the ball near the bottom line, but was eventually intercepted, and then the Brazilian counterattacked and fouled. In the 21st minute, Maro made a 45-degree cross from the outside of the penalty area. Pancia headed the goal, the ball hit Militao’s open arm, and Celta won a penalty.

In the 22nd minute, Aspas took a penalty kick, took a run-up shot, and hit the bottom right corner of the goal. Although Courtois guessed the right direction, the ball was fast and angled, and did not save the ball. Celta 1 -1 to tie the game.

In the 29th minute, Garland dribbled the ball to the front of the penalty area, shot with his left foot, and the ball missed the post. In the 32nd minute, Federico Valverde dribbled the ball in the backcourt and was broken, and Selve got the ball and missed a little. In the 41st minute, Benzema took the ball at the top of the arc in the penalty area. There were many defensive players nearby. The French striker avoided the angle and volleyed the ball. The ball was blocked.

In the 42nd minute, Alaba sent a pass from the left side of the frontcourt, Modric dribbled the ball forward, a fudge on the outer edge of the arc knocked down the defender, shot with his right foot, the ball went straight to the upper right corner of the goal, Real Madrid 2-1 lead.

In the second half of the game, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 53rd minute, Pasiencia made a burst shot from the right side in the penalty area. The ball missed the left column and flew out of the baseline. This was also the first shot of both sides in the second half of the game. In the 54th minute, Carvajal received a sloping block from Benzema on the right side of the penalty area.

In the 56th minute, Modric took the ball on the right side of the backcourt and shoved it to Vinicius near the midfield. 3-1 lead.

In the 63rd minute, Celta got a right corner kick and the corner kick went to the middle. Edu headed the goal from the back row, and the ball flew over the crossbar and flew out of the baseline. In the 65th minute, Carvajal knocked down Pasiencia in midfield and was booked.

In the 66th minute, Joan Ameni steered the ball to counterattack after stealing the ball in the backcourt, and shoved it to Vinicius on the left side of the frontcourt. The Brazilian cut in and slanted to Benzema in the middle. Benzema slipped He fell back and got up, but Valverde, who was inserted on the right, took a low shot and the ball went straight to the lower left corner of the goal. Real Madrid 4-1 Celta.

In the 68th minute, Modric counterattacked with the ball and shoved a straight kick in front of the penalty area to Benzema who was inserted into the middle of the penalty area. The French did not stop the ball and shot directly, but was blocked by the attacking goalkeeper. In the 69th minute, Real Madrid made a substitution and Rudiger replaced Carvajal.

In the 74th minute, Beltran took the ball near the midfield, took the ball to the penalty area, and suddenly took a long shot. In the 75th minute, Camavinga made a cross from the left side of the penalty area. Benzema headed the ball in front of the goal, and the ball was over the crossbar.

In the 77th minute, Real Madrid made a substitution and adjusted, Vazquez and Ceballos played, and Alaba and Modric went off to rest. In the 83rd minute, Real Madrid made a substitution, Asensio played with Hazard, and Camavinga played with Vinicius. In the 85th minute, Benzema got a pass from Rudiger in the middle of the penalty area, was kicked to the ground, and the referee awarded a penalty.

In the 86th minute, Hazard took a penalty kick, started to shoot, hit the lower left corner of the goal, was saved by the goalkeeper, and Benzema made a supplementary shot and was saved again.

At the end of the game, Real Madrid beat Celta 4-1 away.

Lineups for both teams:

Real Madrid (433): 1- Courtois/2-Carvajal (69 minutes 22- Rudiger), 3- Militao, 4- Alaba (77 minutes 17-Vazquez), 23-door Di/10-Modric (19-Ceballos in 77 minutes), 18-Joan Armeni, 12-Camavinga (11-Asensio in 83 minutes)/15-Valverde, 20-Vini Hughes (83 minutes 7-Hazard), 9-Benzema

Celta (442): 1- Marchesin/15-Edu, 4-Nunez, 2-Marlo, 17-Garland/8- Beltran, 14-Tapia (86 minutes 23- De La Torre), 11-Selvi, 5-Oscar (79 minutes 28-Vega)/10-Aspas, 9-Pasiencia (69 minutes 7-C-Perez)

