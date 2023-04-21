Home » Russia is threatened with new sanctions Info
The Kremlin said on Friday that it is monitoring reports of a possible ban on exports to Russia by Western countries, and that new sanctions would harm the global economy.

“We are following it carefully, we are aware that both the US and the EU are actively considering new sanctions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He added that he believes that the current sanctions against the Russian Federation and the new additional steps that the US and the EU are now considering will, of course, also affect the global economy.

“Therefore, it could lead to an increase in the trend towards the global economic crisis,” said Peskov.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported that Group of Seven (G7) countries are considering an almost total ban on exports to Russia, citing Japanese government sources.

Bloomberg News reported Thursday that the United States and Ukraine’s allies are considering “a total ban on most exports to Russia.” The report said G7 officials are discussing the idea ahead of a summit in Japan next month.

Russia has been hit by successive waves of Western sanctions since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“We must not forget that no country in the world has faced such a range of sanctions as we have. Therefore, we adapt, develop, make long-term plans, but also take into account the dangers that are hidden behind our thinking. adversaries,” said Peskov, Reuters reported.

(Klix.ba)

