The Russian opponent in prison Alexey Navalny46 years old, he was supposed to attend three hearings via video link yesterday. He wanted to denounce the regime of restrictions to which he has been subjected by the prison administration for two years now. But speaking to the judge he asked for and obtained a postponement for health reasons. He has a bad “fever and cough,” he said, but is being denied proper treatment in what his supporters call a Kremlin attempt to legally “kill” him.