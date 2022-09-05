Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny calls for justice against his own executioners. The activist, jailed for his positions openly against Vladimir Putin’s regime, filed a complaint with the court against the maximum security prison in Melekhovola, where he is being held. The motivation: the man was punished with three days in solitary confinement for wearing an “unbuttoned” suit.

This was reported by the independent newspaper Meduza, one of the few to have not yet been subjected to state censorship, which quoted a press release from the Kovrov court: “The administrative actor believes that the violation committed by him is serious and nature does not correspond to the sanction imposed, that the administration of the penitentiary institution did not take into account the circumstances of the violation, the personality of the offender and his behavior “

Russia, Navalny’s appeal: “They put me in solitary confinement, the cell is a 3-square-meter concrete kennel” August 15, 2022



The newspaper also recalls that in August the politician and activist was sent to a prison cell three times in two weeks, respectively for three, five and seven days. This was after announcing the creation of a union for detainees and employees of detention centers.

Alexei Navalny was arrested in January 2021 and jailed on charges deemed clearly political by all third-party bodies and humanitarian rights associations. As soon as he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had been treated for a poisoning (almost fatal) caused by the neurotoxin Novičok, currently supplied only to the Russian secret services, the opponent was immediately placed in custody on charges. of having violated the obligation to sign that had previously been imposed on him.

The dissident Navalny: “Putin is a fool, his stupid war built on lies” 24 Maggio 2022



At the end of May, the Moscow court upheld on appeal the nine-year sentence imposed in March on Navalny under which the opponent was transferred to a “strict regime” detention center, which worries his supporters a lot. The activist’s health conditions are in fact precarious, the man is thinner and weakened by imprisonment and the people close to him constantly for his life.

The Kremlin today is intensifying its repression against the opposition more and more: both the network of regional offices in Navalny and the Anti-Corruption Foundation it founded have been declared “extremist” in Russia. The beginning of the conflict with Ukraine has done nothing but make the figure of Navalny even more dangerous for the regime, but to seek justice from the courts that have sentenced him is dramatically hopeless.