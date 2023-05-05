Home » Russia plans to push mass production of Tu-214 airliner – Xinhua English.news.cn
Russia plans to push mass production of Tu-214 airliner

Russia plans to push mass production of Tu-214 airliner

On May 5 local time, Rostec President Chemezov reported the company’s business progress in 2022 to Russian Prime Minister Mishustin, saying that the group plans to increase the annual output of the Tu-214 narrow-body passenger aircraft from 2025 onwards. to 10 racks.

According to reports, due to sanctions against Russia by Western countries, Airbus andboeingThe company no longer provides aircraft to Russia, and Europe and the United States also refuse to provide maintenance and spare parts services for existing Russian passenger aircraft. Under such circumstances, Russia must vigorously promote the mass production of Tu-214 passenger aircraft.

The Tu-214 passenger aircraft is currently only used for Russian domestic aviation, and has been produced in small batches before.

Original title: Russia plans to promote the mass production of Tu-214 passenger aircraft

