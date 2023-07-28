Russia says it has shot down a Ukrainian missile, whose debris caused damage in a city near the border with eastern Ukraine

Russia claims to have pulled down a Ukrainian missile, whose debris caused damage in the Russian city of Taganrog, on the Sea of ​​Azov, about forty kilometers from the border with eastern Ukraine. According to information provided by the governor of the region, Vasily Golubev, the debris from the downed missile damaged some buildings, including the art museum, and injured nine people. The photos that are circulating on social media in these hours show some piles of rubble and a crater where the missile is presumed to have crashed. Golubev wrote on Telegram that another missile was intercepted by anti-aircraft defense systems in the same region, but did not provide further details.

At the moment, the Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the allegations by Russia, which on Monday accused Ukraine of having carried out an attack with drones that had hit and damaged at least two buildings in Moscow. However, attacks inside Russia are rarely claimed.

– Read also: The Ukrainian counter-offensive pushes south

