Home » Russia says it has shot down a Ukrainian missile, whose debris caused damage in a city near the border with eastern Ukraine
World

Russia says it has shot down a Ukrainian missile, whose debris caused damage in a city near the border with eastern Ukraine

by admin
Russia says it has shot down a Ukrainian missile, whose debris caused damage in a city near the border with eastern Ukraine

Russia claims to have pulled down a Ukrainian missile, whose debris caused damage in the Russian city of Taganrog, on the Sea of ​​Azov, about forty kilometers from the border with eastern Ukraine. According to information provided by the governor of the region, Vasily Golubev, the debris from the downed missile damaged some buildings, including the art museum, and injured nine people. The photos that are circulating on social media in these hours show some piles of rubble and a crater where the missile is presumed to have crashed. Golubev wrote on Telegram that another missile was intercepted by anti-aircraft defense systems in the same region, but did not provide further details.

At the moment, the Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the allegations by Russia, which on Monday accused Ukraine of having carried out an attack with drones that had hit and damaged at least two buildings in Moscow. However, attacks inside Russia are rarely claimed.

– Read also: The Ukrainian counter-offensive pushes south

See also  ◤The new crown is another year◢ Do not take children to public places Amazin: Reduce the risk of infection | China Press China Press

You may also like

Igor the Russian sentenced to 4 years for...

Completed the coup in Niger, General Tchiani proclaims...

Euronews Today: Spanish Edition | Latest News for...

Hong Kong government rejects attempt to ban “subversive”...

Tiscali Italia arrives in the Metaverse with EY...

Saša Ilić was fired | Sport

Hong Kong Police Arrest 2 Former Members of...

Child falls from the balcony in Corso dei...

A Story of Women in Hip-Hop”

Breaking Records: Chile Achieves Historic Poverty Reduction, Yet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy