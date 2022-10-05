CORRESPONDENT FROM WASHINGTON. The director of the CIA, Nicholas Burns, interviewed by CBS on Monday explained in one sentence why, despite the fact that intelligence has not registered anomalous movements around the Russian nuclear device, the risk of something happening is concrete and not to be underestimated. He said Burns: “Putin can be dangerous and reckless if he’s cornered.” And with the situation on the battlefield turning more and more in favor of Ukraine every day, discontent also evident in its magic circle and the clash between ministers and generals – not to mention the mass flight of the Russians from weapons – the image of the Czar with his back to the wall is not a pilgrim. As well as the hypothesis of the reckless gesture. At the Pentagon they reason taking into account all scenarios but aware that Putin would pay a high price if he activated the atomic bomb. At any level.

The problem, however, is what Burns suggested. That is, whether Putin’s moves are predictable. To understand this – a former CIA operative pointed out to CNN – it would take eyes and ears in the tight circle of advisers to understand and know Putin’s intentions. The White House also confirmed yesterday that it “has no indications that Russia is preparing to resort to nuclear power.” So Washington has not changed and will not alter its nuclear posture, said Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

The same position was expressed by a Western source who reported that no warnings have come from NATO to individual member countries about the imminence of a tactical nuclear attack. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke of a constant “attempt to blackmail us”. Yuri Fyodorov, a Prague-based military analyst, said Putin is bluffing. But he also added that “it is difficult to say what will happen in a week or later when he realizes that he is losing the war.” It’s the back-to-the-wall scenario painted by Burns.

The news of the displacement of the atomic device revealed by the Times are however treated with caution and have not upset the plans of the allies. At least one expects to have a clearer picture. On Biden’s table, however, there are the options for a possible response: they are modulated according to the type of attack Putin will order to carry out. And from what emerges in informal chats with sources familiar with the procedures, the preferred option is a conventional attack on Russian forces positions in Ukraine and across the border.

Meanwhile, Washington continues along the highway of aid to Kiev. Yesterday Biden and Kamala Harris heard Zelensky. They reiterated that the West will never recognize Russian annexations and that new sanctions are ready against anyone who supports this Russian initiative. On Monday, the UN Security Council will meet again for an extraordinary session on the subject. In Zelensky Biden he announced the sending of other weapons for 650 million dollars. In total, since August 2021, the US has given Ukraine 17.5 billion dollars for its security, 16.8 billion since last February 24, when the invasion began. The secretary of state then detailed the contents of this 22nd sampling: the weapons come from the Pentagon inventory, there are 4 Himars, artillery systems, ammunition, MRAP (anti-mine) armored vehicles and 32 155 mm and 105 caliber howitzers. mm and 75 thousand ammunition. No longer range devices as requested by Kiev.