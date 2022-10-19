Home World Russian civilians leave Kherson. A caravan of boats crosses the river
KIEV – A month ago the Russian president Vladimir Putin he had rejected the request of his military commanders asking for permission to drop out Khersonbecause it would have been too serious a sign of weakness for the Russian army in Ukraine. Today, however, what was unthinkable has become possible, in its logical way. The evacuation begins with the civilians, about fifty thousand, who will be sent in Russia – the real Russia.

