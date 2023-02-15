Home World Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Russian oil exports increased last year, natural gas exports fell by a quarter
Russian Deputy Prime Minister: Russian oil exports increased last year, natural gas exports fell by a quarter

2023-02-15

On the 13th local time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak stated that Russia’s total oil exports will reach 242 million tons in 2022, an increase of 7.6%. At the same time, Russia’s total oil production in 2022 will be 535 million tons, an increase of 2% compared to the previous year. In addition, Russia’s natural gas production will drop to 673.8 billion cubic meters in 2022, and its total exports will be 184.4 billion cubic meters, a drop of 25.1%.

