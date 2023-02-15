Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

On the 13th local time, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak stated that Russia’s total oil exports will reach 242 million tons in 2022, an increase of 7.6%. At the same time, Russia’s total oil production in 2022 will be 535 million tons, an increase of 2% compared to the previous year. In addition, Russia’s natural gas production will drop to 673.8 billion cubic meters in 2022, and its total exports will be 184.4 billion cubic meters, a drop of 25.1%.

