Russian Foreign Minister Holds Talks with Iranian Foreign Minister The Two Countries Will Strengthen Cooperation in Various Fields

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-30 08:19

CCTV news client reported that on March 29 local time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Abdul Rahiyan in Moscow and jointly met the press. Multi-field cooperation will be further strengthened.

Lavrov and Abdullahyan held a joint press conference after the talks that day, saying that the two countries are strengthening exchanges in various fields between the regions. The activities of the Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the two countries help to ensure the solid and sustainable growth of the trade volume between the two countries.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Iran expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations. Despite the illegal sanctions imposed by the United States and its followers, the trade volume between Russia and Iran continued to rise steadily, reaching a new value of 4.86 billion US dollars by the end of 2022. record. The two sides decided to further actively promote the negotiation process of a formal free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, reaffirming their rejection of the destructive line of the West. The two sides emphasized that all illegal sanctions against Iran should be lifted and welcomed the improvement of the situation in the Middle East, including the recent announcement of the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Russia reiterated its support for Iran becoming a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.