Original title: Russian media: Putin signs order to postpone the recruitment of college students into the army or recruit college students to join the army

Reference News Network reported on September 25. According to a report by RIA Novosti in Moscow on the 24th, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the 24th, stipulating that full-time and full-time plus correspondence education college students can postpone their military service. The decree was published on the Kremlin website.

The article reads: “For college students who are educated in the form of full-time and full-time plus correspondence in national educational institutions and academic institutions in accordance with the nationally recognized secondary vocational and higher education syllabus, as well as those who receive a corresponding level of education for the first time, the extension can be extended. Conscripted into the army.”

According to a report by RIA Novosti in Moscow on the 25th, Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian President’s Office, said in an interview on social media that due to Russia’s partial mobilization, Ukraine may recruit all university students into the army.

“We may need to mobilize all of them … there are no college students involved, they are not in the military, but it is entirely possible that all or many of them will be in the military,” he said.

The Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine extended the mobilization order and the state of war on August 15 to November 21, the report said. During this period, men aged 18-60 were barred from leaving the country. (compiler/child teacher group)