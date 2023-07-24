Title: Russian Mercenaries from Wagner Group Arrive in Belarus Following Failed Rebellion

Subtitle: Thousands of soldiers settle in Belarus after President Lukashenko brokers a deal with the Kremlin

Date: [Current Date]

[City], [Country] – Thousands of mercenaries from the Russian private military group Wagner have recently arrived in Belarus, according to a report by Belaruski Hajun, a military watchdog group. The influx of soldiers follows their unsuccessful rebellion in Russia late last month.

Belaruski Hajun estimates that between 3,450 and 3,650 soldiers have been stationed at a camp near the town of Asipovichy, located approximately 140 miles north of the Ukrainian border. This activist group closely monitors troop movements within Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko played a pivotal role in brokering a deal between the Kremlin and the Wagner mercenary boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin. The agreement allowed Wagner’s forces to seek refuge in Belarus, putting an end to their revolt against the Russian military authorities.

Prigozhin termed the rebellion a “march for justice” with the aim of overthrowing Russia’s top military leaders. The mercenaries encountered minimal resistance, shooting down six military helicopters and a fighter jet, resulting in the loss of several Russian soldiers’ lives. The incident, widely regarded as the most significant threat to President Vladimir Putin’s rule in his 23-year tenure, caused substantial concern among Russian authorities.

Satellite imagery confirms the arrival of around 700 construction vehicles and related equipment, transported in convoys from Wagner to Belarus, according to Belaruski Hajun. This influx of equipment raises questions about the group’s intentions and future activities in the country.

Recent reports indicate that Prigozhin has registered a “real estate management company” in Belarus. Independent Belarusian media outlet reform.by analyzed the documents, revealing that the registered address of the company coincided with Wagner’s mercenary camp. These findings further solidify the close relationship between Wagner and its operations in Belarus.

Local authorities confirmed on Monday that the Russian mercenaries are presently cooperating with Belarusian troops, even participating in joint training camps near the Polish border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry applauded the involvement of experienced Wagner fighters, stating that their insights and combat experience have proven valuable to the country’s military forces.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Lukashenko expressed his concerns about the mercenaries, claiming that they have been requesting permission for an “excursion” to Poland. However, Ukraine’s Deputy Intelligence Director Vadym Skibitsky downplayed the immediate threat posed by the Russian mercenaries in Belarus while affirming the need for continuous surveillance.

As tensions continue, it remains to be seen how the presence of Wagner’s troops will impact the region and the fragile balance of power in Eastern Europe. The situation will be closely monitored by neighboring countries and international observers in the coming weeks.

