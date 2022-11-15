Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine on Tuesday, causing widespread blackouts, Reuters reported. The attack spread to neighboring Poland, where missiles fell on villages in Polish territory close to the border, killing two people. In another neighboring country, Moldova, a major power line was hit, leaving swaths of the country without power. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of firing missiles at NATO member Poland, calling the attack a “very significant escalation”, and Poland’s prime minister called an emergency meeting; Macron called for an investigation.

A spokesman for the Polish government said Prime Minister Morawiecki had ordered an urgent meeting of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday accused Russia of firing missiles at NATO member Poland, calling the attack a “very significant escalation”. Speaking to the nation on Tuesday night, Zelenskiy said that “today Russian missiles struck Poland, the territory of a member state of the European Union, causing casualties”. “This is a very serious (war) escalation. We must act,” he said.

Agence France-Presse reported that French President Macron, who is attending the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, said that after receiving reports that two Russian missiles hit Polish territory, he had contacted the Polish leader and was “understanding the situation” and asked for an investigation. investigation.

Poland is a member of NATO. The U.S. Department of Defense immediately stated that it was investigating the report that a missile fell into Poland, but it could not be confirmed for the time being. The U.S. State Department called the news that the missiles had landed in Poland “extremely worrying.”