On Sunday, August 7, Ukraine said that a second similar attack lasted several days, during which Russian artillery shelling damaged three radiation sensors and wounded a part of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. workers.

The attack intensified fears of a nuclear fallout disaster.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the shelling on Saturday night an act of “Russian nuclear terrorism” in a move that showed the international community needed to impose more sanctions on Russia against Moscow’s nuclear arm. Ukraine said Russian shells hit the power line at the power station on Friday, Aug. 5.

However, the regional government, set up by Russia, said it was Ukraine that used multiple rocket launchers to attack the site, causing damage to the administrative building and its surrounding area.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is the largest nuclear facility in Europe.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he was shocked by reports of damage from the scene. In addition, he issued an urgent request to allow a team of IAEA experts to visit the plant to assess the extent of damage and protect the plant.

Grossi said in a statement: “I am extremely concerned about the shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which underscores the real risks posed by a nuclear catastrophe, with the potential for public health and environmental safety in Ukraine and elsewhere. being threatened.”

“This is a total military action that jeopardizes the safety and security of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which is totally unacceptable and we must prevent this from happening again at all costs.”

Nuclear arms control expert Tariq Rauf said in an interview with Al Jazeera that “supplying the Russian-occupied eastern region of Ukraine” was the reason for Russia’s occupation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

“But we really don’t know what’s going on at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant,” Rauf said.

He asked, “There are people from the Ukrainian army there, why are they bombarding this nuclear power plant?” He also said, “Besides, there are also Russian soldiers and technical experts there, why would they launch What about the bombardment?”

Donbas War

Meanwhile, the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine continues to be controlled by Russian forces. Previously, the Kremlin annexed southern Crimea in 2014, after which pro-Russian Udon separatists seized territory in the region.

The Ukrainian military said that on Sunday, August 7, Russian troops intensified attacks on the northern and northwestern parts of the city of Dobastonetsk. There were reports of Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions at Piski and Avdiivka, near the heavily fortified settlement. at the same time. Russia has also launched shelling on other locations in the Donetsk region.

Kyiv also said that Russian troops in southern Ukraine were stepping up their vigilance against counterattacks near Kherson.

Ukraine’s chief prosecutor for war crimes said they were investigating nearly 26,000 cases of alleged war crimes committed since the Russian invasion, with 135 people charged and 15 detained. Russia has denied that its military operations targeted civilians.