Home World “Russian nuclear terror”: Ukrainian nuclear power plant attacked again | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera
World

“Russian nuclear terror”: Ukrainian nuclear power plant attacked again | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

by admin
“Russian nuclear terror”: Ukrainian nuclear power plant attacked again | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

On Sunday, August 7, Ukraine said that a second similar attack lasted several days, during which Russian artillery shelling damaged three radiation sensors and wounded a part of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. workers.

The attack intensified fears of a nuclear fallout disaster.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the shelling on Saturday night an act of “Russian nuclear terrorism” in a move that showed the international community needed to impose more sanctions on Russia against Moscow’s nuclear arm. Ukraine said Russian shells hit the power line at the power station on Friday, Aug. 5.

However, the regional government, set up by Russia, said it was Ukraine that used multiple rocket launchers to attack the site, causing damage to the administrative building and its surrounding area.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is the largest nuclear facility in Europe.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he was shocked by reports of damage from the scene. In addition, he issued an urgent request to allow a team of IAEA experts to visit the plant to assess the extent of damage and protect the plant.

Grossi said in a statement: “I am extremely concerned about the shelling of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which underscores the real risks posed by a nuclear catastrophe, with the potential for public health and environmental safety in Ukraine and elsewhere. being threatened.”

“This is a total military action that jeopardizes the safety and security of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which is totally unacceptable and we must prevent this from happening again at all costs.”

See also  Covid, new alarm in Germany: over 37,000 cases in 24 hours. Infection boom also in Russia
Russian-Ukrainian War
Nuclear Power Plant (Al Jazeera)

Nuclear arms control expert Tariq Rauf said in an interview with Al Jazeera that “supplying the Russian-occupied eastern region of Ukraine” was the reason for Russia’s occupation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

“But we really don’t know what’s going on at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant,” Rauf said.

He asked, “There are people from the Ukrainian army there, why are they bombarding this nuclear power plant?” He also said, “Besides, there are also Russian soldiers and technical experts there, why would they launch What about the bombardment?”

Donbas War

Meanwhile, the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine continues to be controlled by Russian forces. Previously, the Kremlin annexed southern Crimea in 2014, after which pro-Russian Udon separatists seized territory in the region.

The Ukrainian military said that on Sunday, August 7, Russian troops intensified attacks on the northern and northwestern parts of the city of Dobastonetsk. There were reports of Russian attacks on Ukrainian positions at Piski and Avdiivka, near the heavily fortified settlement. at the same time. Russia has also launched shelling on other locations in the Donetsk region.

Kyiv also said that Russian troops in southern Ukraine were stepping up their vigilance against counterattacks near Kherson.

Ukraine’s chief prosecutor for war crimes said they were investigating nearly 26,000 cases of alleged war crimes committed since the Russian invasion, with 135 people charged and 15 detained. Russia has denied that its military operations targeted civilians.

Ukraine
Fight for the Donbass (Al Jazeera)

You may also like

The international community severely criticizes Pelosi’s sinister intentions...

Babies in crates: the “exposed wheels” are back...

Blinken in Africa to revive the US. Challenge...

United States, Biden’s victory: the Senate approves the...

Latest News: The second batch of grain transport...

The international community severely criticizes Pelosi’s sinister intentions...

The international community severely criticized Pelosi’s sinister intentions...

Hitler’s watch sold at auction: paid 1.1 million...

Political parties in many countries condemn the provocative...

1 dead, 121 injured, 17 firefighters missing |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy