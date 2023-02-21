At noon on the 21st local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin began to deliver a State of the Union address to the Federal Parliament at the Moscow Trade Inn Exhibition Center. In his speech, Putin will assess special military operations and the international situation, and will pay attention to Russia’s social and economic issues, saying that Russia will temporarily suspend its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

In his speech, Putin is expected to assess special military operations and the international situation, and pay attention to Russian social and economic issues. This is Putin’s first State of the Union address since the start of the special military operation.

President Putin delivers a State of the Union address every year, but not in 2022 and 2017. According to tradition, members of the Russian government, members of the State Duma and Federation Council, as well as public figures will be invited to participate in this event. Representatives of servicemen who participated in special military operations this year were also invited to sit in on the event.

Putin said,These are complex and landmark times for Russia, and the whole world is in a phase of drastic change.

In response to special military operations, Putin said that Russia will complete all tasks step by step, prudently and continuously. Putin said Russia was open to dialogue with the West on security issues, but was met with hypocritical responses and NATO’s eastward expansion.

Putin also said,Western elites use Ukraine as a leverage against Russia. Putin said total Western military aid to Ukraine had reached $150 billion, while aid to the poorest countries was only $60 billion.

Putin emphasized that the United States has hundreds of military bases overseas, more than any other country, and the entire earth is “dotted” with US military bases.

Referring to the economy, Putin said,Russia’s GDP will fall by 2.1% in 2022, and the inflation rate will be close to 4%.In 2022, the grain output will reach 150 million tons and the export will reach 60 million tons. He also said that the ruble’s share in Russia’s international settlements has doubled compared to December 2021. The dollar and other Western currencies are bound to lose their dominance, he said.

Putin said,Russia will not act on the principle of “cannons for butter”. The defense industry is important, but the country’s economy cannot be destroyed while dealing with strategic issues. Russia will continue to develop the Eastern and Arctic sea routes, which are crucial for the future development of the Far East and Siberia.

Putin said that the Russian presidential election in 2024 will be held in strict compliance with the law and democratic procedures.

Putin said that the West still has not given up its attempt to drive a wedge between Russia and the former Soviet Union countries, inciting conflicts and inciting terrorism.

Putin says Russia temporarily suspends participation in New START. Putin said that if the United States conducts a nuclear test, Russia will also conduct a nuclear test in an equivalent manner. Russia will not be the first to conduct a nuclear test. Putin said no one should have the dangerous illusion that the global strategic balance of power could be disrupted. Putin also said earlier that the United States and NATO are trying to make Russia suffer a strategic defeat.

Author of this article: Wang Bin and Wang Delu, source: CCTV News, original title: “Russian President Vladimir Putin Begins to Deliver State of the Nation Address”

