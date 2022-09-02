Russian President’s Press Secretary: European taxpayers will suffer if prices are capped on Russian oil

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-02 23:03

CCTV News Client News Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov said on September 2 that if the price of Russian oil is capped, European taxpayers will suffer losses.

Peskov believes that the sanctions against Russia have led to a very big crisis in the European energy market. “In this case, Europeans buy LNG from the United States at crazy and unreasonable costs, resulting in American companies becoming richer and richer, while the European taxpayers are getting poorer.”

Peskov emphasized that Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak has made it clear that countries that join the price cap on Russian oil will no longer be recipients of Russian oil. Russia will not cooperate with these countries based on such non-market principles, and the number of countries willing to trade on market conditions is far greater than the former. (Headquarters reporter Wang Bin)